Foldvary named to grow M. Holland distribution business

NORTHBROOK -- M. Holland Co. has appointed Michael Foldvary as director, distribution sourcing.

He will be responsible for implementing sourcing strategies consistent with supplier objectives and developing methods to complement M. Holland's distribution, specialty segment and international business units. His primary focus will be to further M. Holland's domestic and international sourcing relationships and manage the Distribution product portfolio, which has seen strong and sustained growth over the past 10 years into specialty markets, product lines and global geographies.

Prior to joining M. Holland, Foldvary served in various sales and marketing management roles at BASF for 18 years. Most recently, he served as BASF's distribution business manager, where he provided sourcing direction and guidance on engineering plastics and thermoplastic polyurethane distribution.

As one of the largest chemical producers in the world, BASF is a supply partner to M. Holland. Foldvary has been M. Holland's primary contact at BASF for the past eight years, where he played an active role in the company's strategic planning sessions with suppliers, resulting in the creation of M. Holland's Business Development Group of market development teams.