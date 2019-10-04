Report: Sears, retirees settle life insurance benefits dispute

Sears has settled a dispute with retirees over life insurance benefits, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

Hoffman Estates-based Sears Holdings will set aside $3 million for the beneficiaries of retired employees who died after the company canceled their benefits in March.

The deal still requires court approval, the Tribune is reporting.