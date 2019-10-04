 

Report: Sears, retirees settle life insurance benefits dispute

  • JOE LEWNARD/Daily Herald file photoSears has settled a dispute with retirees over life insurance benefits, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

    JOE LEWNARD/Daily Herald file photoSears has settled a dispute with retirees over life insurance benefits, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 10/4/2019 10:26 AM

Sears has settled a dispute with retirees over life insurance benefits, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

Hoffman Estates-based Sears Holdings will set aside $3 million for the beneficiaries of retired employees who died after the company canceled their benefits in March.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The deal still requires court approval, the Tribune is reporting.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 