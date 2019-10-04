Report: Sears, retirees settle life insurance benefits dispute
Updated 10/4/2019 10:26 AM
Sears has settled a dispute with retirees over life insurance benefits, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.
Hoffman Estates-based Sears Holdings will set aside $3 million for the beneficiaries of retired employees who died after the company canceled their benefits in March.
The deal still requires court approval, the Tribune is reporting.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.