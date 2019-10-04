City Barbeque opens in Park Ridge

PARK RIDGE -- City Barbeque will open its fifth location in the Chicago area at 123 N. Northwest Hwy. in Park Ridge on Oct. 14.

A grand opening celebration will be held from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 19. The day will feature activities like giveaways, games, prizes, live music, and family fun including a kids' craft table, face painting, and more.

City Barbeque will also give back to the local Park Ridge Community Fund with 10% of grand opening sales.

Every day, at every restaurant, City Barbeque teammates slow-smoke award-winning barbeque and craft homemade sides and desserts. City Barbeque also caters incredible events. for more information, visit www.citybbq.com