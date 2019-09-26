Side Lot Brewery eyes expansion

WAUCONDA -- Side Lot Brewery is expanding offerings both in-house and through distribution, according to Managing Partner and Head Brewer Phil Castello.

Castello said Side Lot plans to start an expansion at its current downtown Wauconda location and maintain that space as a taproom and pilot brewery. It is also looking at larger spaces both in and out of Wauconda for a larger production facility.

"Four years ago, we built Side Lot by playing it very safe," Castello said. "But as we've built our brand and started to gain a little recognition, I feel it's the right time to make a big move."

Costello said the brewery has "some options right now," which could include outside investment and strategic partners to help build the brand.

" While there are few spots in Wauconda that would work well for production, we do want to explore surrounding towns." Castello said.

Side Lot Brewery opened in 2015 as a 60 seat brewpub with an additional beer garden in downtown Wauconda.