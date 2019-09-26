Lefevre named to Aurora U. Hall of Fame

Aurora resident Kelly LeFevre, an entrepreneur and three-time Aurora University all-American softball player, is among three former Spartans to be inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 4.

LeFevre, a 1995 AU grad, will be presented for induction by former softball coach Robin Voss. She recorded a .389 batting average with 117 runs batted in, 35 doubles, nine triples, and 12 home runs. As a pitcher, she had a 1.55 ERA.

LeFevre Is president of Kele & Co., a direct sales company that specializes in Sterling silver jewelry and fashion jewelry and accessories. The firm has over 190 reps across the country. Kele & Co. is a direct sales company helping women across the USA achieve their dreams. LeFevre says, "We specialize in sterling silver jewelry and fashion jewelry. Our reps get 30-50 percent commission, trips and incentives and free jewelry.

The Class of 2019 also includes Tony Ulkekul, Carnation, Wash., a 1983 Aurora College grad and soccer standout; and Drew Avery, Longmeadow, Mass., a 1997 AU grad and basketball-football student athlete.