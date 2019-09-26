Hidden gems: Dave's favorite 'tucked away' spots in the Tri-Cities, part 1

Villa and Farm, a home decor store on the east side of Batavia, is in a small retail strip that many residents may not go by in their daily travels. Courtesy of Dave Heun

In "Anytown, USA," you can expect to find interesting businesses that establish themselves away from the hustle and bustle of Main Street. The Tri-Cities are no different.

We would call these places "tucked away" because of their interesting locations, or "tucked away" from the minds of residents who possibly may not know much about them.

In the spirit of un-tucking a few in our area, I have picked 10 interesting businesses that are not as easily spotted as those that dot our downtowns or the Randall Road retail strips.

We will point out five of those businesses today, and we'll do five more on Sunday. Readers are invited to let me know of any they would consider falling into this category that I do not mention. Just send an email to my address at the end of this column.

The first on my list is an interesting home décor store called Villa and Farm on the east side of Batavia.

The store at 913 E. Wilson St. is in a small retail strip that many residents may not go by in their daily travels. In that regard, it is at least a little different to see a store like this in a small retail strip.

This shop might be one worth visiting if you are looking for different types of décor and apparel.

The second one, also in Batavia, is truly tucked away. I wrote about Paula's Couture Consignment shop at 4½ W. Wilson St. more than a year ago when former Batavia Alderwoman Paula Mueller opened her business.

It's tricky to find because it is down the staircase at the south side of the Wilson Street bridge. You can also get to the store off Shumway or the sidewalk along the west side of the Fox River.

The third business has a West Chicago address, but it qualifies as tucked away because many people may not know about it -- even though it is just east of Geneva along Route 38.

The American Science and Surplus Store at 33 W. 361 Roosevelt Road has, well, all types of science and surplus stuff. You can find the oddest things at this place, and it's just fun to take kids in there and rummage around. If nothing else, it is quite unique.

Fourth is the Hide and Heel shoe and leather repair shop in St. Charles at 218 State St. You wouldn't really know anything was along this stretch of that street, as the small shop is set back just enough to not stand out too much.

Last but not least is the Paragon Flowers/Eclectic Garden store at 323 Walnut St. in St. Charles.

Because my wife and I walk along Walnut Street on occasion, we've been aware of this interesting shop for some time. Otherwise, we'd be like many others who may not realize it exists. However, those in need of flowers for homecomings, proms, weddings and other occasions, likely know much about this business.

Southern Café coming:

After reading my column item last week about the Tin Cup Pass retail strip makeover in St. Charles, George Kouvelis sent me an important note.

He's the owner of The Southern Café, which will take over the restaurant spot that was home to Gino's East, Molly Malone's bar and disco, and the Tin Cup Pass restaurant.

Kouvelis has a target of opening The Southern Café by February or March of next year.

A Southern Café also operates in Roselle, and the Daily Herald did a story on that operation. The description of the menu items should have most folks thinking about this breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant once it opens.

It looks like a signature dish is called the "Nasty Biscuit." It's a fluffy biscuit stuffed with fried chicken and topped with cheesy scrambled eggs.

Keep that in mind for a few months while we wait for this place to open.

A Sofie's teaser:

Nobel House wasn't keeping its upcoming expansion plans along State Street in Geneva a secret, especially when the downtown bar/restaurant had an artist's rendition on display for a few weeks showing what the facade on their new place will look like.

That drawing was on the windows along the open retail spaces just west of Nobel House, at 305 W. State St., showing a new business called "Sofie's" right next to the restaurant.

The drawing, of course, doesn't give any indication as to what Sofie's actually will be, only that the Nobel House owners will operate it.

As of last week, the city did not have any specific details about the Sofie's Market business because no one has applied for construction permits as of yet. Those permit applications would indicate exactly what Sofie's will bring to downtown patrons.

By the way, for anyone who has not tried Nobel House, this is another very good bar/restaurant site in downtown Geneva.

A farmers market setback:

Rob Murphy, a regular at area farmers markets with products from his Curds and Whey cheese business in Geneva, sent a Facebook note last week that a stalwart of the St. Charles farmers market would not be attending any more this season.

Monica Teichman has been bringing fruit and flowers from her Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm in Eau Claire, Michigan, to the St. Charles event along Cedar Avenue every Friday from June through October since the 1990s.

But her husband is trying to recover from a horrific virus triggered by a mosquito bite. The family has set up a GoFundMe page for Bill Teichman, who, as of last week, remained in critical condition at a care center in Grand Rapids with a rare case of Eastern equine encephalitis.

As of last week, this orchard operator remained quite ill, pretty much incapacitated and unable to fully communicate. The family is hoping he can recover.

"Thank you for all of your prayers and well wishes," Monica recently wrote on Facebook to market vendors and patrons. "I'm sorry I won't be back this year. I miss you all very much, as you are my home away from home.

"Please keep my husband in your thoughts and prayers as he fights this horrible virus."

