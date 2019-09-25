Innovative Components acquired by U.K. firm

Innovative Components President Michael O'Connor inspects a knob manufactured at the Schaumburg facility in 2018. The Schaumburg company has been acquired by U.K.-based company Essentra PLC. file photo COURTESY INNOVATIVE COMPONENTS

Innovative Components, a Schaumburg-based manufacturer and distributor of knobs, pins, and handles for a broad range of industries, has been acquired by U.K.-based company Essentra PLC for an undisclosed sum.

XLCS Partners, a Chicago-based middle market investment bank, acted as adviser to Innovative Components in the sale and made the announcement.

Essentra is a manufacturer and distributor of components for a wide variety of markets, operating under four divisions: Components solutions, packaging, filter products, and specialist components. Its network extends to 34 countries and includes 8,000 employees, 45 principal manufacturing facilities, 30 sales and distribution operations, and four research and development centers, according to XLCS.

Innovative Components President Mike O'Connor said the acquisition "is highly complementary" to its operations, "sharing many of the same core values, competencies, and goals.

"I am convinced we will have a successful and profitable integration," O'Connor said.

Essentra CEO Paul Forman added Innovative Components "is a strong strategic fit with our own successful hardware business" which will add new opportunities to its components division.

"As a leading provider of knobs, pins, and handles, Innovative Components both strengthens and extends our product range while adding further valuable manufacturing capacity in the Americas," said Forman.

Established in 1992, Innovative Components produces more than 3,000 types of knobs, quick-release pins, handles and other pieces in the "quick release hardware" industry for more than 1,000 commercial customers. The parts can be found on a wide range of devices, from lawn mowers and weed trimmers to office furniture and desk stands.

It opened a manufacturing facility in Costa Rica -- Componentes Innovadores Limitada -- in 2006.

The company employs about 100 people, O'Connor said in a 2018 interview with the Daily Herald Business Ledger, and also runs an apprenticeship program through its Costa Rica facility. The company also works with District 211's Adult Transition Program, giving special needs students the opportunity to be exposed to the manufacturing environment and learning a skill that can translate into full-time work,

Anthony Contaldo of XLCS was lead adviser for Innovative Components in the transaction.