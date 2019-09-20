Cooper's Hawk brings reserve room, rooftop dining to Downers Grove

Rooftop dining and a reserve room for wine and food pairings join the Cooper's Hawk aesthetic as the popular winery and lifestyle brand opens its 40th location Monday in Downers Grove.

Cooper's Hawk at 1801 Butterfield Road will offer a roughly 420-seat restaurant serving a 150-item menu of American dishes fused with flavors from around the world, General Manager Justin Clarke said.

With the reserve room and rooftop terrace as new features, the restaurant and its 160-person staff are preparing for a busy opening.

"I think we're going to see a fantastic lunch crowd in addition to that after-work wind-down time," Clarke said. "I think it's going to offer people in the area a great new outlet."

The reserve room will take reservations via phone at (331) 215-9463 for up to eight people at a time to engage in a 45-minute learning and tasting experience for $24.

"While we want to absolutely teach wine, we don't want to get overly technical," Clarke said. "We really want to still keep it fun and really show how wine and food can interact."

The reserve room in Downers Grove will be the company's second after opening a similar feature in a Michigan restaurant, Clarke said. A rooftop terrace to seat 101 people will be a highlight, too.

"We've been getting the lighting just right at the dusk hours," Clarke said. "It's a gorgeous setting."

Along with the wining and dining experience at the new restaurant comes the an artisan market and a new place for suburban members of the Cooper's Hawk wine club to pick up their monthly vinos and come in for a meal. Wine club membership allows customers to have a glass of the wine of the month in the dining room at no extra change when they come to pick up their monthly bottle, Clarke said.

"It gives people a reason to come back every month and really explore all the different options," he said. "We have a huge menu, so people don't get tired of that."

Dining reservations will be available online via OpenTable.com beginning Monday.