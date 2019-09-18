Delnor starts new residency program for primary care doctors

The first group of eight family medicine residents began their training at the Northwestern McGaw Family Medicine Residency at Delnor Hospital this summer. Photo courtesy Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

GENEVA -- Delnor Hospital's new Northwestern McGaw Family Medicine Residency is training medical residents in the local community to address the need for primary care doctors.

Medical residents are qualified, licensed physicians who have completed medical school and are receiving training in a specialized area. The first group of eight Family medicine residents began treating patients in July, under the guidance of a faculty physician, at the new Family Residency Clinic on the campus of Delnor Hospital.

Residents also see patients at Delnor Hospital, the inpatient pediatric unit at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, and they make house calls. By 2021, the program will grow to 24 residents.

"Family medicine is an essential component of the overall health delivery system and is often the most personalized care that patients receive," said Deborah Clements, MD, FAAFP, chair of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Family and Community Medicine.

The Delnor Family Residency building, 298 Randall Road, Geneva, is the only residency program in the western suburbs with the program sponsor and clinic in the same location.