Buona Beef in Mount Prospect expected to open in November

Mount Prospect residents soon won't have to travel far to get their Buona Beef fix.

The chain's 26th location is expected to open in early November at a newly built shopping center at 861 E. Rand Road. The village board Tuesday approved a liquor license allowing beer and wine to be served there.

Joe Buonavolanto III, director of operations, and his brother John, marketing and sales manager for the catering company, appeared before the village board Tuesday.

Joe told trustees Buona Beef intends to be active in the community and add about 75 jobs.

"It's a wonderful community," he said of Mount Prospect. "There are a lot of schools that we do business with already via school lunches."

Trustee Eleni Hatzis said her children are excited about Buona Beef moving in.

Trustee Richard Rogers also welcomed the restaurant to the community.

"I love your beef sandwiches," he said. "I will be there. And I will wear short sleeves."

The 4,080-square-foot location will hold about 27 tables inside and feature outdoor patio. It will have a seating capacity of 120.

The location will feature a double-lane drive through and be open seven days a week, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.