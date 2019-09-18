Aurora chamber names Linder new CEO

AURORA -- The Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce has named Jessica Linder president and CEO, effective Friday.

Linder has most recently served as the executive director of the Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce. Her focus was on modernizing the organization, which led to increasing membership by 5 percent to represent nearly 34 percent of the business community in Knox County. She worked to increase the chamber's exposure and offerings to their members. Additionally, she collaborated with other local organizations to help solve problems identified within the region.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Jessica Linder in leading the Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce," said Andy Guzauskas, chairman of the Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors. "Her accomplishments and commitment to growing engagement in the business community will make her a valuable addition to the Chamber and to the Aurora community."

Linder holds a B.S. in Business from the School of Hospitality at DePaul University in Chicago, and a Masters of Political Science focused in Applied Community and Economic Development from Illinois State University.

"I am elated at the opportunity to build relationships with the people behind each of the businesses in the Aurora region, build partnerships to benefit the business community and to lead the chamber to continue positively impacting the area," said Linder. "The landscape here is ripe with opportunity and it is an honor to be chosen to lead in this environment."