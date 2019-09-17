Tacos Guanajuato opens in Kildeer

Some of the signature dishes offered at Tacos Guanajuato, 20771 N. Rand Road, in Kildeer,

KILDEER -- The owners of a North Shore Mexican restaurant have brought their cuisine to a new establishment in Kildeer.

Tacos Guanajuato, 20771 N. Rand Road, was recently opened by Salsalito, Inc., which also operates Guanajuato at 73 Green Bay Road in Glencoe. The restaurant group is headed by Margarita Challenger, with Executive Chef Jovanny Diaz overseeing kitchen management.

"Our goal at Tacos Guanajuato is to bridge the gap between the small Mexican taqueria and the super-fresh, highly crafted preparations found at the best cutting-edge restaurants," said Challenger.

Among its signature dishes are the bacon and chorizo taco, which takes a house blend chorizo sausage and combines it with crispy bacon, chipotle mayo, cilantro, pickled onion, melted cheese and a fresh tortilla.

All of the restaurant's tortillas are made fresh each day in its kitchen.

Tacos Guanajuato is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and is closed on Sundays.