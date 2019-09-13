Long-awaited Moretti's opening near Metra station in Barrington

The 10th Moretti's Ristorante & Pizzeria will open at 4 p.m. Sept. 20 in downtown Barrington near the village's Metra depot.

"Our 10th location brings Moretti's to my family's hometown, and that makes it extra special," owner and Barrington Hills resident Mark Hoffmann said.

"My father, Fred, brother Dean and our families are longtime residents of the Barrington community and we'll go above and beyond to deliver an energetic, high-quality dining experience not only in our restaurant, but for takeout, delivery to local homes and businesses, catering and private events in our restaurant."

The eatery will be in a renovated historic structure at 128 Wool St.

Work on the project began in 2017.

Hoffmann has said the Barrington location will be considered the "flagship" Moretti's, which also operates in Chicago, Hoffman Estates, Rosemont, Bartlett, Fox Lake, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Schaumburg and Morton Grove.