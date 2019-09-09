Wayfair distribution center almost done in South Elgin

A new warehouse in South Elgin will serve as a distribution center for the online furniture and home goods company Wayfair.

A zoning certificate was issued to Wayfair on Aug. 29 for a 158,000-square-foot warehouse at 100 Bowes Road, according to village documents.

Some site work and interior work needs to be completed before the village issues a final certificate of occupancy, South Elgin Community Development Director Nancy Hill said. The work is scheduled to be done by the end of the month, she said.

Village documents list the property owner as Pure Development of Indianapolis.

Wayfair and Pure Development didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The South Elgin village board approved the plan in the fall. At the time, village officials didn't name Wayfair as the business that would occupy the premises. They said there would be 40 to 50 permanent jobs at the site.

Wayfair, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, bills itself as "one of the world's largest online destinations for home furnishings and décor" offering over 8 million products from more than 10,000 suppliers. The company has more than 6,000 employees with operations throughout North America and Europe, according to its website.

The company was founded as CSN Stores in 2002 and rebranded as Wayfair in 2011.

The South Elgin facility is located within a tax-increment financing district but no TIF monies were used for the project, village officials said.