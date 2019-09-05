Northern Kane chamber to host recognition dinner

CARPENTERSVILLE -- The Northern Kane County Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Business and Community Leadership recognition dinner, Havana Nights, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Holiday Inn, 495 Airport Road, Elgin.

A cocktail reception and silent auction bidding begins at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m.; awards presentations at 7:15 p.m., and drawing, dancing and entertainment to follow at 8:30 p.m. During the dinner, chamber business members who were nominated by their peers, will be recognized in the following categories:

Business of the Year -- Century 21 New Heritage; The Anvil Club, Olive Garden, Liberty Lanes;

Volunteer of the Year -- Steven Taylor, Arlene DeLa Cruz, Steve Prost, Kristi Kozar;

Small Business of the Year -- Motl Accounting, Stellar Edge Marketing Group, Pucci Pirtle, LLC, PR Strategies & Communications, Inc./PmS advertising, inc.,

Non Profit of the Year -- Shop with a Cop, Habitat for Humanity-NFV, Dundee Township Rotary Club, Dundee Township Lions Club;

Customer Service Award -- Ernie Gamino-Edward Jones, The UPS Store-Carpentersville, Craft Donuts & Coffee, Farmers Insurance-Ann Meyer.

Individuals who make a difference in the communities represented by the Chamber and nominated by their community, will also be recognized.

Tickets for the 2019 Annual Dinner are available for $90 per person; $340/table of 4; and $640/table of 8. For reservations, sponsorship information, and prize donations, contact Melissa Hernandez at the chamber office at 847-426-8565 or nkcc@comcast.net.