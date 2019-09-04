Confidential tenant to lease part of ex-Motorola campus in Arlington Heights

A confidential tenant has been secured to occupy a portion of the former Motorola campus in Arlington Heights, and several security-related upgrades are planned to prepare for its move.

The still-unnamed tenant plans to lease the vacant 195,300-square-foot office building at 1501 W. Shure Drive, located east of Route 53 and south of Dundee Road, according to Torburn Partners, the property manager that secured the lease deal.

The building user plans to use the space for its backup network operations center, which would be used only in the event of a disaster that would preclude use of its primary facility, Steven Bauer, an attorney for Torburn, wrote in a letter to village officials.

If the backup center were needed, it would be staffed with some 450 to 500 employees at any given time, 24 hours per day and seven days per week, Bauer said.

The tenant does plan to use the building on a permanent basis for its business resumption training suite, in which 75 to 100 employees would be on site three to five days a week, he said.

Arlington Heights trustees Tuesday night unanimously approved changes to a previously approved development plan for the site, also known as Northwest Crossings, and nine variations to village code that would pave the way for the tenant's relocation.

Plans call for installation of an 8-foot-tall security fence around the site, gated entry points with guard houses, two large generators, stormwater upgrades, and a reconfiguration of parking lots.

The tenant required anonymity during its public review process in Arlington Heights due to its "sensitive security protocols in the interest of public safety," Bauer said.

The property covers 22 acres of a 64-acre campus formerly occupied by Motorola.

Of the two other buildings on site, one is vacant and the other fully occupied: A 214,000-square-foot building at 1455 W. Shure Drive is empty after Nokia Siemens left a year ago, and a 209,271-square-foot building at 1421 W. Shure Drive is shared by HSBC and Northrop Grumman.