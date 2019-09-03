Vi at The Glen to undergo remodeling

Vi at The Glen continuing care retirement community in Glenview has started a $4.8 million remodeling of its North Shore Life Plan Community's socializing and dining areas. Image courtesy of Vi

GLENVIEW -- Vi at The Glen continuing care retirement community has started a major renovation of its North Shore Life Plan Community.

Construction on the $4.8 million remodeling project began in August and is expected to be completed in 2020. As a part of the project, the community's three common areas for socializing -- the Living Room, Northwoods Lounge and the Drawing Room -- will all undergo major renovations. Once finished, The Drawing Room will feature a new full-service bar and signature beverage program. In addition, there will be a new 29-seat theatre with state-of-the-art equipment to provide weekly movies and educational lectures.

All three restaurants at Vi at The Glen will also be remodeled to provide residents and guests with distinctive dining options.

"Our beautiful community will be updated to enhance our existing amenities and offer new conveniences," says Executive Director Steven Fowler. "As a fixture in Glenview for over 17 years, we are excited about debuting a warm and contemporary aesthetic that takes inspiration both from the landscape of the Midwest as well as Chicago's iconic architectural history."