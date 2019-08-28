Feder: New management team to take over ESPN 1000

A new management team is about to take charge at WMVP AM-1000, the sports/talk flagship of ESPN Radio in Chicago, Robert Feder writes.

In a surprise move Wednesday, ESPN Radio, a unit of Walt Disney Co., announced a long-term local marketing agreement with Good Karma Brands. Effective September 29, the Wisconsin-based company will lease the station and assume control of all operations at ESPN Radio Chicago.

Terms of the deal, including whether it includes an option to buy the station, were not disclosed.

While the station will continue to be branded as ESPN 1000 (and licensed to ESPN Radio), it's unclear how the move will affect the local talent roster.

