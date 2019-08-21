UBM acquires LSC's commingle operations for $11.25M

AURORA -- United Business Mail announced it has acquired LSC Communication's commingle business for $11.25 million in cash. The transaction includes LSC's commingle facility in Aurora, which LSC acquired as part of the acquisition of RRD Print Logistics in 2018.

Commingling -- which UBM has been a part of for more than 30 years -- is a process that enables mailers to combine their mail streams to maximize postage discounts offered by the U.S. Postal Service. As part of the agreement, LSC Communications will continue to be the exclusive logistics services provider for all of UBM's mail

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

"With their years of experience and leadership in the commingle industry, UBM is well-positioned to continue to grow the business and manage a seamless transition for both clients and employees," said LSC Chief Financial Officer Drew Coxhead. "This transaction will enable LSC to continue to focus on our core print and logistics businesses, and the proceeds from this sale will be used to reduce debt."