Leaders Bank wins community service award

Bill Gleason, Oak Brook-based Leaders Bank president, receives one of the Illinois Bankers Association's 2019 Community Service Awards from IBA President Linda Koch. The award recognizes Leaders Bank's long tradition of Chicago-area community service. Photo courtesy of Leader's Bank

OAK BROOK -- Leaders Bank joined two other Illinois banks as recipients of the 2019 Community Service Awards presented by Illinois Bankers Association.

The Springfield-based organization honored Leaders' for its numerous community service efforts in the western suburbs and Chicago. For example, Leaders Bank presents financial literacy programs to high school students on Chicago's West Side. The programs help students master fundamental skills of developing a budget, using credit wisely and applying for student loans.

The bank has offered financial literacy classes at schools in isolated enclaves of suburban Willowbrook, and presented Junior Achievement programs focused on work readiness and financial skills to elementary and middle-school students.

Leaders Bank also assists "Poised for Success," a Lombard-based nonprofit organization that helps female jobseekers obtain business- and interview-appropriate attire.

"Community service is woven into the fabric of everything we do at Leaders," said bank President Bill Gleason. "Recognition by the IBA is confirmation our long-standing mission is the right one. We look forward to building upon our legacy of service to our community in the years ahead."