 

Leaders Bank wins community service award

  • Bill Gleason, Oak Brook-based Leaders Bank president, receives one of the Illinois Bankers Association's 2019 Community Service Awards from IBA President Linda Koch. The award recognizes Leaders Bank's long tradition of Chicago-area community service.

    Bill Gleason, Oak Brook-based Leaders Bank president, receives one of the Illinois Bankers Association's 2019 Community Service Awards from IBA President Linda Koch. The award recognizes Leaders Bank's long tradition of Chicago-area community service. Photo courtesy of Leader's Bank

 
Leaders Bank
Updated 8/19/2019 9:55 AM

OAK BROOK -- Leaders Bank joined two other Illinois banks as recipients of the 2019 Community Service Awards presented by Illinois Bankers Association.

The Springfield-based organization honored Leaders' for its numerous community service efforts in the western suburbs and Chicago. For example, Leaders Bank presents financial literacy programs to high school students on Chicago's West Side. The programs help students master fundamental skills of developing a budget, using credit wisely and applying for student loans.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The bank has offered financial literacy classes at schools in isolated enclaves of suburban Willowbrook, and presented Junior Achievement programs focused on work readiness and financial skills to elementary and middle-school students.

Leaders Bank also assists "Poised for Success," a Lombard-based nonprofit organization that helps female jobseekers obtain business- and interview-appropriate attire.

"Community service is woven into the fabric of everything we do at Leaders," said bank President Bill Gleason. "Recognition by the IBA is confirmation our long-standing mission is the right one. We look forward to building upon our legacy of service to our community in the years ahead."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 