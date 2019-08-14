Zebra tabs two PR firms to enhance marketing

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. has selected Archetype as its PR agency of record in the Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions and Zeno Group as Zebra's agency of record in the Americas.

The move is part of the company's shift to create audience-focused integrated marketing and communications programs with clearly identified business outcomes to drive the highest impact on Zebra's growth. Archetype and Zeno Group will help Zebra bring its marketing vision to life, which includes a deeper engagement with key audiences, integrating PR more centrally into the broader go-to-market approach and offering Zebra's perspective on current trends such as the on-demand economy, intelligent automation and workflow collaboration.

The agencies will collaborate with Zebra on driving its integrated global campaign strategy to promote the company's solutions, leveraging digital components including Zebra'sYour Edgeblog.

"To meet the needs of today's on-demand economy, real-time data from the edge is required. For the retailers, manufacturers, transportation and logistics and health care teams we serve, the edge represents where they interact with their customers. This is also where our innovation happens, our brand lives and our best stories are told," said Jeff Schmitz, Chief Marketing Officer, Zebra Technologies. "We have identified the agencies that best fit as extended members of our global marketing team to enhance our media relations strategy as well as our storytelling and thought leadership activities."