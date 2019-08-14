Dry foods firm moves to larger facility in Wood Dale

All American Nut and Candy Corp. recently signed a lease for 24,923 square feet at 255 Beinoris Drive in Wood Dale, doubling the space from its previous location. Photo courtesy of LoopNet

WOOD DALE -- Brown Commercial Group represented All American Nut and Candy Corp. in its lease of 24,923 square feet at 255 Beinoris Drive in Wood Dale.

The dry food products warehousing and distribution company is doubling its space from its previous location in Bensenville. "The tenant has seen significant growth in recent years and wanted a location that is close to its existing distribution network and its employee base," said Mike Antonelli, partner at Elk Grove Village-based Brown Commercial Group, who represented the tenant in the transaction. "This was a rare find, as we were able to secure a modern facility with coveted climate controlled features and a heavy parking capacity."

The fully air-conditioned warehouse was built in 1987 and includes 3,700 square feet of office space and 50 parking spaces. Colliers International's John D'Orazio and Jonathan Kohn represented the building owner.

It is the second relocation Antonelli has represented the tenant on. Food grade climate-controlled warehouses are in demand throughout the Chicago area and specifically in the O'Hare market, given the growth in cold storage warehousing and distribution.