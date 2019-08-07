Overbeeke elected to MCEDC board

MCHENRY -- McHenry County Economic Development Corporation, the regional economic development entity for McHenry County, elected David Overbeeke of Brake Parts Inc., to its board of directors.

Overbeeke is president and CEO of Brake Parts Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of brake parts, and a global leader in the aftermarket automotive industry. He previously served as president of Global Brake and Chassis Group, a business within Affinia LLC., then owned by New York City-based private-equity firm Cypress Capital Partners.

Overbeeke has also held leadership positions with General Electric and Oak Hill Capital Partners. He is a member of the board of directors for WiltonRe Insurance, JPAC- Torque Medical LLC, several of BPI's Asian entities, and both Automotive Aftermarket Associations; MEMA and MERA (Chairman).

"David has a rare blend of experience with complex industrial operations and conducting business on an international level, which is a very valuable asset to our board in an increasingly globalized world," said MCEDC Chairman Mark Saladin.

Overbeeke joins other Directors Chairman Mark Saladin (Zanck Coen Wright & Saladin PC), Vice Chairman Brad Heldt (Home State Bank), Secretary Mark Steadman (Stan's LPS Midwest), Treasurer Keith Hogan (Crystal Lake Bank & Trust), Peter Austin (McHenry County), Dr. Clinton Gabbard (McHenry County College), Jennifer Hall (Mercy Health System), Sharmella Harris (Scot Forge), Dave Johnson (Village of Huntley), John McCann (ComEd), Jim Ringness (Northwest Herald) Mike Skala (Innovative Component Sales & County Liaison) Stephan Ballot (FLOCON Inc.) and Jill Dinsmore (JA Frate).