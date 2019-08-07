Nerbonne named to Middleby board of directors

The Middleby Corp. has named Robert A. Nerbonne to its board of directors.

Nerbonne brings more than 35 years of strategic business expertise to Elgin-based Middleby, including experience in top leadership positions with companies in the commercial foodservice equipment industry. Most recently, he was with Cooper-Atkins Corp. He joined the company as a consultant in 2012 and was named executive vice president, officer, and member of the board of directors in 2014. He assisted in the restructuring and consolidation of company ownership and led the successful sale of the company in 2018.

Prior to that, Nerbonne was CEO of Ali Group North America from 2009 to 2011, where he was responsible for leading 15 brands of global manufacturers of commercial food service equipment.

"Bob is an accomplished executive who has a deep knowledge base in a diversity of business environments," said Gordon O'Brien, Middleby chairman of the board.