St, Charles business, tourism groups merge

ST. CHARLES -- The Downtown St. Charles Partnership and the Greater St. Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau have merged into the St. Charles Business Alliance.

The mission of the Alliance is to drive economic growth to make the St. Charles community a destination where people, businesses and tourism thrive. The main goal is to market St. Charles under one brand to draw visitors and locals, while engaging with and supporting St. Charles hotels, downtown businesses and businesses that drive tourism.

The Alliance will continue to organize large events in downtown St. Charles that drive visitors to the community. The eight person staff will be assisted by volunteer committees, which include Business Development & Sales, Marketing & Promotions, Organization and Events. The events committees include the parade committees, the Fine Art Show committee & the Scarecrow Festival committee.

"We are already meeting with hotels and working with their staff to make sure they are familiarized with St. Charles, so they feel comfortable and confident in making recommendations to guests,' said St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki. "We want to capitalize on the individuals staying in St. Charles and making sure they also eat, shop and play in St. Charles. This is just one of the many ways we are driving our new mission."

For more information, contact info@stcalliance.org.