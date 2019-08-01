Ingredion invests to expand plant-based proteins

WESTCHESTER -- Ingredion announced it is expanding its relationship with Verdient Foods to broaden the companies portfolio on plant-based foods.

Ingredion said it will expand its manufacturing and production capabilities in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan with Verdient Foods, The Company has begun construction on a new manufacturing facility to produce specialty pulse-based protein ingredients. The new facility is expected to be completed in the second half of 2020.

"Our latest investment will significantly expand our product portfolio to provide more innovative solutions to our customers, which will enable future growth," said Ingredion President and CEO Jim Zallie. "Ingredion and Verdient also share a common vision that sustainable and trusted sourcing will play an important role in the future of consumer-preferred plant-based proteins."

Ingredion entered into a joint venture with Verdient Foods last December. Verdient's facility produces pulse-based protein concentrates and flours from peas for animal and consumer food applications.

The new plant increases Ingredion's investment in plant-based proteins to $185 million -- up from $140 million -- by end of 2020, the company said.