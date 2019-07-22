Business Ledger

Premier begins constrcution on warehouse project

  • Premier Design + Build Group recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a 219,000-square foot speculative warehouse along the I-55 corridor in Bolingbrook.

    Premier Design + Build Group recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a 219,000-square foot speculative warehouse along the I-55 corridor in Bolingbrook. Photo courtesy Premier Design + Build Group

 

BOLINGBROOK -- Premier Design + Build Group broke ground on a 219,000-square foot speculative warehouse along the I-55 corridor in Bolingbrook.

Known as Fountain Square Facility 5, the warehouse will be constructed of precast concrete and steel for client Bridge Development Partners, LLC. The new structure is the final development of the Fountain Square Commerce Center, which was acquired by Bridge in November 2018.

Premier will manage design + build services for Fountain Square Building 5, which is slated for completion in March 2020. The firm was also tapped recently to complete multiple tenant improvements in Buildings 2 and 3 at Fountain Square Commerce Center. "We worked closely with Bridge and the village of Bolingbrook to envision and create spaces that would attract tenants quickly and meet all of their needs," said Premier's president/owner Alan Zocher at Monday's groundbreaking ceremony:

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 