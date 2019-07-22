Premier begins constrcution on warehouse project

BOLINGBROOK -- Premier Design + Build Group broke ground on a 219,000-square foot speculative warehouse along the I-55 corridor in Bolingbrook.

Known as Fountain Square Facility 5, the warehouse will be constructed of precast concrete and steel for client Bridge Development Partners, LLC. The new structure is the final development of the Fountain Square Commerce Center, which was acquired by Bridge in November 2018.

Premier will manage design + build services for Fountain Square Building 5, which is slated for completion in March 2020. The firm was also tapped recently to complete multiple tenant improvements in Buildings 2 and 3 at Fountain Square Commerce Center. "We worked closely with Bridge and the village of Bolingbrook to envision and create spaces that would attract tenants quickly and meet all of their needs," said Premier's president/owner Alan Zocher at Monday's groundbreaking ceremony: