Feder: WBBM Newsradio starts beaming from Bloomingdale

  • The WBBM broadcast tower in Itasca was brought down Thursday.

      The WBBM broadcast tower in Itasca was brought down Thursday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Robert Feder
 
 

Listeners aren't likely to tell the difference, but all-news WBBM 780-AM began broadcasting Thursday from a new radio tower just off Army Trail Road in Bloomingdale, Robert Feder writes.

In a move that took nearly two years to complete, the Entercom all-news station dismantled its former transmitter a few miles east in Itasca and sold the property to a developer for $46 million.

The nondescript white brick bunker and 680-foot radio tower in Itasca had been beaming WBBM's signal since 1942.

In Bloomingdale, the station now shares a transmitter site with Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

