Feder: WBBM Newsradio starts beaming from Bloomingdale
Listeners aren't likely to tell the difference, but all-news WBBM 780-AM began broadcasting Thursday from a new radio tower just off Army Trail Road in Bloomingdale, Robert Feder writes.
In a move that took nearly two years to complete, the Entercom all-news station dismantled its former transmitter a few miles east in Itasca and sold the property to a developer for $46 million.
The nondescript white brick bunker and 680-foot radio tower in Itasca had been beaming WBBM's signal since 1942.
In Bloomingdale, the station now shares a transmitter site with Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.