BBB names three to board of directors

CHICAGO -- The Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois recently elected Ian Haisley, Amy Illarde and Molly McKenna Jandrain to its board of directors.

Haisley, vice president of marketing at the Chicago Sun-Times, leads brand development, outreach, events, community engagement, and program development. Prior to the Sun-Times, Haisley served as the vice president of marketing for Opportunity International, a global nonprofit organization working to end extreme poverty.

Illarde, director of patient experience and marketing for the Illinois Bone & Joint Institute. has 10 years' experience in the health care sector. She is responsible for creating change strategies for business improvement.

McKenna Jandrain, senior director of public relations and brand engagement for McDonald's Corporation, oversees the U.S. public relations strategy and leads global brand activations to help grow McDonald's business and build brand advocacy for the world's largest restaurant chain She is responsible for developing and leading external communications strategies to reach and engage audiences including the media, influencers and consumers with McDonald's story, business and brand actions.

BBB board members are responsible for overseeing the direction of the organization and its strategies, as well as conferring with the executives responsible for day-to-day operations of the BBB.

