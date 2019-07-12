State picks Las Vegas firm to consult on Chicago casino
The Illinois Gaming Board has selected a Las Vegas firm to study the feasibility of a casino in Chicago, taking the first step toward bringing a long-sought gambling den to the city.
Union Gaming Analytics was selected from among three bids, two of which were disqualified because they submitted after the application deadline, the gaming board announced Friday.
• For the ful report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
