Che Figata lands wine award

NAPERVILLE -- Wine Spectator magazine recently honored Che Figata with its Award of Excellence in its 2019 Restaurant Awards. The awards recognize restaurants with wine lists that offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers.

Che Figata is the only area restaurant specializing in Italian wines to receive the award this year.

Award of Excellence winners must offer at least 90 selections, feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers, and at thematic match to the menu in both price and style.

"This is very exciting for us," said General Manager John D'Alexander, a Court of Master-certified sommelier. "Our premise at Che Figata is authenticity so we carefully select our Italian wines and, in addition to our daily menu, offer special events to introduce labels to wine lovers in the area."