Business Ledger honors 15 suburban executives

The Daily Herald Business Ledger will honor 15 suburban executives at the 2019 C-Suite Awards ceremony on July 24.

The ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Medinah Shriners Banquets, 550 Shriners Dr., Addison.

The mission of the C-Suite Awards is to honor executives who contribute to the success of our region's economic growth and stability. Consideration is given to the nominee's contributions to their company/organization's overall growth, commitment to good ethics, and involvement in the community. Candidates must work for a business or organization with a presence within the Business Ledger's suburban Chicago footprint.

The 2019 honorees are:

• Alona Anspach, CFP, CDFA, managing director, Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC, Northbrook.

• Jean Carlson, vice president of human resources, RTC, Rolling Meadows.

• J. Lyell Clark III, president and CEO, Clarke, St. Charles .

• Austin Dempsey, CEO, Batavia Enterprises, Batavia

• Robert Dold Jr., president and COO, Rose Pest Solutions, Wheeling.

• Kornel Grygo, CEO, Tasty Catering, Elk Grove Village.

• Paul Kaufmann, president, Shred Spot, Northbrook.

• Zac Larson, founding partner and CEO, IntentGen Financial Advisors, Naperville.

• Olivier Leonetti, CFO, Zebra Technologies, Lincolnshire.

• Chris Lesner, founder and CEO, Project World Impact, Wheaton.

• Chip Miceli, CEO, Pulse Technology, Carol Stream.

• Dave Petersen, CEO, NAI Hiffman, Oakbrook Terrace.

• Jeff Reiter, CEO and founder, RWK IT Services, Frankfort.

• Laurette Rondenet, CEO & president, Edlong, Elk Grove Village.

• Jeff Schmitz, CMO, Zebra Technologies, Lincolnshire.

Detailed profiles of the honorees will appear in the August issue of the Business Ledger, publishing Aug. 19.

Tickets for the event are available at $55 per person, or $45 per person for a table of eight or 10. Registration is online only at dhbusinessledger.com.

Presenting sponsors for this year's awards are Republic Bank and B. Gunther & Company. Marketing partners are MRA -- The Management Association and Small Business Advocacy Council.