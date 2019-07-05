Feder: WLS drops Stephanie Trussell's weekend show

After seven years on Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM, Stephanie Trussell's weekly talk show has been dropped to accommodate University of Illinois football and basketball broadcasts, effective August 30. Photo courtesy WLS 890 AM

After seven years on Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM, Stephanie Trussell's weekly talk show has been dropped to accommodate University of Illinois football and basketball broadcasts, effective August 30, Robert Feder writes.

Airing from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Trussell's was among the few live, local shows on the weekend lineup.

She landed the gig by winning the station's first "Next Talk Star Contest" in 2012.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.