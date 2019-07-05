Feder: WLS drops Stephanie Trussell's weekend show
After seven years on Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM, Stephanie Trussell's weekly talk show has been dropped to accommodate University of Illinois football and basketball broadcasts, effective August 30, Robert Feder writes.
Airing from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Trussell's was among the few live, local shows on the weekend lineup.
She landed the gig by winning the station's first "Next Talk Star Contest" in 2012.
