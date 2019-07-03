Jim Beam warehouse burns in Kentucky

Two barrel warehouses filled with bourbon caught fire Tuesday night, with firefighters trying to contain the flames still burning in a facility holding about 45,000 barrels of Jim Beam.

Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler told local news station WKYT that crews were able to extinguish the fire in one warehouse, but a second kept burning on Wednesday morning. Chandler estimates firefighters could be working at the scene through Wednesday night, according to WKYT.

The news station reported that a second emergency response team was tasked with bringing foam to contain the fire, and a local business was hauling sand to the scene to limit runoff from flowing into a nearby creek.

Chandler said the initial fire, which spread to the second warehouse, may have been sparked by a lightning strike, according to WKYT.

Woodford County Emergency Management and Jim Beam's parent company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.