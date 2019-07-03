Family Dollar to celebrate renovated Gurnee store

GURNEE -- Convenience retailer Family Dollar will hold a grand reopening of its renovated store in Gurnee from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 13.

The event at the store, 3521 Grand Ave., will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.

In addition to providing low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include $1.00 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items.

"Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Gurnee community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store," said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. "The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers."