Baird elected to CSI chapter president

Raths, Raths & Johnson, a national engineering, architecture and forensics consulting firm headquartered in Willowbrook, announced Senior Architect Andrea Baird was elected president of the Construction Specifications Institute, Chicago Chapter.

She will serve a one-year term as president providing leadership, enthusiasm, and support to board of directors and the chapter's educational initiatives.

Baird has over 12 years of experience specializing in the evaluation and repair design of building enclosure components and systems, field testing of air/water infiltration, and architectural and structural design for new and existing buildings. She is a registered architect in Illinois and other states.

Chicago Chapter is CSI's largest, with over 300 members.