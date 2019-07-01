Willowbrook shopping center sells for $5.8 million

Commercial real estate investment firm Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of Willow Commons, a 58,497-square foot retail property in Willowbrook, for $5.82 million. Photo courtesy Marcus & Millichap

WILLOWBROOK -- Commercial real estate investment firm Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of Willow Commons, a 58,497-square foot retail property in Willowbrook, for $5.82 million, according to Steven D. Weinstock, regional manager of the firm's Chicago Oak Brook office.

Willow Commons, 305-371 75th St., is a shopping center that was 98 percent leased to tenants at the time of the sale, a majority of which have occupied space for over 15 years. Willow Commons is positioned on a signalized, hard corner along the heavily traveled 75th Street.

The property was sold to an unnamed, high-net-worth local buyer.

Adrian Mendoza, first vice president investments, Austin Weisenbeck, senior vice president investments, and Sean R. Sharko, senior vice president investments, in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Oak Brook office, exclusively marketed the property on behalf of the seller and represented the buyer.