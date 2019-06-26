Takeda to move out of Deerfield HQ by year's end

Takeda Pharmaceuticals will close its U.S. headquarters in Deerfield at the end of the year. the company announced this week.

Approximately 1,000 employees at the massive complex on Lake-Cook Road at I-294 were notified Monday of the closing timetable. The Japan-based drugmaker announced last fall that the headquarters would be moved following Takeda's $62 billion acquisition of Irish pharmaceutical company Shire. That deal closed last January.

Takeda spokeswoman Julia Ellwanger said Wednesday much of the operations will be moved to the Boston area, where Shire has its U.S. base. The company has already begin to transfer some operations, with the transition to be completed by Dec. 31.

"We are encouraged by the progress we have made thus far," Ellwanger said. "Managers and their teams are working to consider employee needs and the needs of the business."

Some jobs have been designated as remote or field based, while others will require co-location, Ellwanger said. Employees will have the opportunity to transfer if their job require moving, and if a solution can't be found for an employee, the company will provided severance and transition support programs, she added.

Takeda's Bannockburn facility will also serve as a transitional location for some employees, she added.

Ellwanger said Takeda plans to sell the property by the end of its fiscal year, March 31, 2020.

While the move was not unexpected, it still has Lake County economic development officials concerned as Takeda joins a number of companies have uprooted their suburban headquarters for downtown Chicago and other cities over the past several years.

In Deerfield, where several corporate headquarters are located, the suburb attracted heavy equipment manufacturer Caterpillar from Peoria in 2017, but is also dealing with companies like Walgreens moving some of its operations to downtown Chicago. Deerfield officials were unavailable for comment.

Kevin Considine, president & CEO of economic development group Lake County Partners, called the Takeda move "unfortunate, but not unexpected" when it was announced last year, at the time saying it was "a significant loss." for the region.