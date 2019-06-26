Business

Aldi debuts two redesigned suburban stores

BATAVIA -- Aldi will hold ribbon cutting ceremonies at redesigned stores in Hoffman Estates and Prospect Heights.

The Hoffman Estates Aldi store, 375 W. Higgins Road, will hold a ribbon cutting at 8:25 a.m. Friday, followed by its popular Golden Ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. Shoppers can also sample Aldi-exclusive brand foods and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year's supply of Aldi produce.

A similar ceremony will be held at the Prospect Heights store, 1432 E. Rand Road, at 8:25 a.m. July 18. It will also be followed by the Golden Ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers, and shoppers can also sample Aldi-exclusive brand foods and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year's supply of Aldi produce.

Both stores are part of the $1.9 billion Aldi investment to remodel and expand more than 1,300 stores nationwide by the end of 2020. Locally, Aldi is investing $180 million to update more than 130 stores in Chicago and the suburbs.

