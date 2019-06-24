Feder: Hubbard Radio president Drew Horowitz calls it a career

Drew Horowitz, the highly respected and admired Chicago radio executive who rose to become one of the industry's premier leaders nationwide, is going out on top after 43 years in the business, Robert Feder writes.

Horowitz, 67, announced today he's retiring at the end of the year as president and chief operating officer of Hubbard Radio, parent company of three stations in Chicago and more than 25 others across the country.

