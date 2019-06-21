Sevan ranks in top construction firms list

DOWNERS GROVE -- Construction services and management firm Sevan Multi-Site Solutions was recognized in Engineering News Record's Top 50 Program Management Firms and Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms.

Sevan ranked No. 16 on the list of Program Management Firms, and No. 31 on the list of Construction Management-for-Fee Firms.

ENR conducts annual surveys that assess key segments of the construction industry and ranks companies within those segments. The rankings are based on annual revenue and include Professional Services Firms and Construction Management-for-Fee and Program Management Firms.

In October 2018, Sevan was named one of the 100 Best Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE, ranking No, 29 on the list. Sevan has been recognized as an Employee Rated Great Place to Work for six consecutive years. Sevan is ranked No. 1468 on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.