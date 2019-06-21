Santana Equipment Trading moves HQ to N. Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO -- Santana Equipment Trading Co. is celebrating their 20th year in business by moving its headquarters from Gurnee to North Chicago.

Santana Equipment Trading Co. is moving to a larger, 1.5-acre location at 2740 Cable Place in North Chicago, The location will consist of spacious offices and a significantly bigger warehouse, to support its growth for the next several years.

It will have contemporary offices, mechanic shop, showroom and numerous other amenities. The new mechanic shop will serve as the major key for growth, allowing for faster production and extensive inventory. The warehouse will be able to accommodate twice as much equipment as the current Gurnee warehouse. "This move will really allow us to exceed and reach our potential as a business. Inventory and production will have a huge increase. We're excited to see what's to come for the future," said Vice President and Partner Nate Service.

Since the opening of the company in 1999, Santana has provided customers with quality used equipment. Today, they serve the wholesale, retail, and rental industry. As they continue to grow, they hope to continue expanding into different markets and all around the United States.