Feder: Layoffs hit Entercom Chicago stations

Entercom Communications, parent company of all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, laid off eight employees here Tuesday -- five in traffic and continuity and three in sales.

Not even the owner of Chicago's top revenue-producing radio station is immune from financial pressures, Robert Feder writes.

Another four positions in finance will be cut in August with numerous additional staff reductions on the way, according to insiders.

