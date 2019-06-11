Marcus & Millichap sells Texas property for $2.8 million

Marcus & Millichap recently sold the 7,500-square foot net-leased Davita Dialysis property in Sherman, Texas, for $2.8 million, Photo courtesy of Marcus & Millichap

OAK BROOK -- Commercial real estate investment services firm Marcus & Millichap said it has sold the 7,500-square foot net-leased Davita Dialysis property in Sherman, Texas, for $2.8 million, according to regional manager Steven D. Weinstock.

Austin Weisenbeck, senior vice president investments, and Sean R. Sharko, senior vice president investments, in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Oak Brook office, exclusively marketed the property on behalf of the seller and represented the buyer.

It is the 7th Davita Dialysis and the 11th dialysis property sold by Sharko and Weisenbeck in the past 12 months. Tim Speck assisted in closing the transaction as the broker of record in Texas.