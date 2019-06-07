TopGolf leases building Wood Dale
WOOD DALE -- Lee & Associates recently closed on a lease for a 25,136-square-foot industrial unit at 230 Gerry Drive in Wood Dale.
Jeff Janda, SIOR and Jeff Galante, principals of Lee & Associates' Illinois office, represented the owner, DRA Advisors. John Cassidy and Ken Franzese, also principals of Lee & Associates of Illinois, represented the tenant, TopGolf.
This is the second renewal Janda and Galante have negotiated in this building in the last several weeks. The previous renewal was for the adjacent 25,136-square-foot unit at 226 Gerry Drive in late May.
Property Management of the building is handled by Lee & Associates Asset Management, LLC
