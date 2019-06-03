Jessup Manufacturing acquires Safe Glow

MCHENRY -- Jessup Manufacturing Co. recently acquired Safe Glow Corp. for an undisclosed amount.

Safe Glow, headquartered in Orange, California, is a manufacturer of photoluminescent products under the Safe Glo brand. The UL924 Listed Safe Glow exit sign can be found in hospitals, universities and other institutions. The strategic move will consolidate Safe Glow with Jessup Glo Brite, two popular brands of photoluminescent safety products for industrial, commercial and institutional markets, the company said in a release.

Jessup is a manufacturer of adhesive coated films and photoluminescent safety products sold to businesses and consumers under the Jessup Glo Brite brand. Leading Glo Brite products include sustainable, nonelectric UL924 Listed exit signs; egress path markings; safety signs; and bulk films for the printing industry.

"We are delighted to expand our chemistry, engineering and manufacturing resources with the addition of Safe Glow®," said Robert A. Jessup, president and CEO of Jessup.