New Algonquin senior community could break ground this summer

Spectrum Retirement Communities has proposed developing a 166-unit independent and assisted senior living facility on Harnish Drive in Algonquin. Courtesy of the Village of Algonquin

The construction of a new 166-unit senior housing facility in Algonquin could begin as early as this summer if the village board approves final development plans next week.

Denver-based Spectrum Retirement Communities has proposed building and operating independent and assisted living apartments, as well as some memory care units, on a vacant lot off Harnish Drive. The H-shaped building is expected to house about 180 residents who will be within walking distance of the local library, shops along Randall Road and Ted Spella Community Park, Algonquin senior planner Ben Mason said.

"They'll be very well served in terms of area amenities and neighboring businesses and things that residents who live in the development would be able to get to very conveniently," he said.

The Spectrum Senior Living -- Algonquin project was introduced to trustees about two years ago, at which point they approved preliminary site plans and annexed about 30 acres into the village to accommodate the future development.

Spectrum representatives have since completed some "extensive reworking and freshening up" of the building's floor plan and layout, Mason said. The three floors that make up the west side of the building will contain independent living units, and assisted living will be located on the two-story east wing.

The senior living facility is expected to be constructed on roughly 10 acres of the annexed property. Early site plans call for the remaining land to eventually be sold and developed into a multifamily residential subdivision.

Spectrum owns and operates similar senior housing developments in 10 states, including several in the Chicago suburbs. The Algonquin site will be the first of the company's new national model, which features an updated floor plan and amenities, Mason said.

The facility's concept is similar to that of Clarendale of Algonquin, a $40 million, 186-unit senior living community that opened along West Algonquin Road in 2016. Developers say they have conducted market studies indicating there is a strong existing and future need for additional senior housing in the area.

The village's committee of a whole supported final plans for the Spectrum development last week, meaning the proposal will go before the village board Tuesday. If they get the green light, developers plan to break ground as early as this summer, Mason said.

"The use is a very appropriate transitional use between the commercial Randall Road corridor and the residential townhouses and single-family homes further to the west," Mason said. "It's a great use of the property, and we look forward to seeing them get started."