Feder: Nielsen bungles ratings for ESPN 1000

ESPN Radio sports/talk WMVP 1000-AM is about to get a do-over in the ratings. In a confidential email to clients, Nielsen Audio acknowledged that it failed to credit the station for its streaming simulcast in the April audience survey, Robert Feder writes.

In rankings reported here last week, ESPN 1000 tied for 25th place with a 1.2 share.

That's expected to rise when Nielsen releases a revised Chicago report at noon today. No other stations were affected, according to Nielsen.

