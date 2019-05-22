Pawelek named A&A Paving Contractors president

ROSELLE - A&A Paving Contractors announced Dave Pawelek has been named president of the firm.

He previously served as vice president after joining A&A Paving in August of 2018. Pawelek will be responsible for operations, ensuring departmental alignment toward common goals, leading the sales team and maintaining operational budgets. He is responsible for managing all business processes, overseeing overall performance, and further development of both the leadership culture and individual team members.

Prior to joining A&A Paving, Pawelek was the executive director and partner of Always Best Care Senior Services, where he was responsible for the fiscal and operational responsibilities of the home care agency. He also spent several years as the senior director of strategic alliances for the Chicago Wolves hockey team as well as over 10 years in executive positions at The Walt Disney Company for Radio Disney & Disney Vacation Club.

Pawelek has 19 years of experience as a sales, marketing and non-profit executive with a diverse background in several industries including radio, promotions, travel, sports marketing and in-home care. He is a graduate of Roosevelt University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and is a resident of Bloomingdale.