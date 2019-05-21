 
'Party in the Parks' returns to Aurora

 
Updated 5/21/2019 9:28 AM
AURORA -- Chicago Premium Outlets's third annual free summer concert series, "Party in the Parks," kicks off Friday, June 21, with a performance by roots-rock band The Freddy Jones Band.

This year, the summer concerts will expand to the 14,000-square-foot green space on the east end of the center.

Headliners for the remaining two concerts in the series are Seattle-bred, pop group, The Posies on July 19, and Michigan-based, American rock band, The Verve Pipe on Aug. 16.

Chicago Premium Outlets Director of Marketing and Business Development Andrew Dunn said hosting these nationally-recognized bands at Chicago Premium Outlets provides a unique experience for loyal shoppers and neighbors.

Each free concert will start at 6 p.m. and include kid-centric activities and favorite food truck fare from local purveyors.

Best known for number-one hits "In A Daydream" and "Take The Time," Chicago's own Freddy Jones Band traces its original sound to a mix of Southern rock and Chicago blues. The band's upcoming Chicago Premium Outlets concert will feature songs from its newest album, "Never Change," along with mid-90s classics.

Chicago Premium Outlets is a Simon center located off Interstate 88 at Farnsworth Avenue North in Aurora.

